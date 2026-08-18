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Houses for sale in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana

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23 properties total found
House in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
House
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Welcome to The Sedina — a thoughtfully designed family home that perfectly balances comfort,…
$289,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL147This house is a newly built 4 bedroom self-compound house located in East …
$500,000
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5 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: EL149This property is a newly built 5 bedroom self-compound house located in Ea…
$410,000
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2 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK042This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with in a gated comm…
$165,000
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3 bedroom house in Adenta, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK003This property is a 3 bedroom detached house in a secured gated community …
$121,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AD010This property is a 4-Bedroom House + Boys Quarters Selling at New Legon, A…
$350,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ006This new development is a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom townhouses sellin…
$325,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK016This property is a 4 bedroom house located in the serene neighbourhood of…
$206,830
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3 bedroom house in Madina, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Madina, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The house comes with 1 huge master bedroom with shower whilst all other bedrooms are en-suit…
$200,000
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5 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL170This property is a newly built 5 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroo…
$350,000
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8 bedroom House in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
8 bedroom House
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
PROPERTY ID: ADJ013This property is a 6 bedroom self-compound fully en-suite with 6 washroom…
$800,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL076This is a 4 bedroom house for sale in East Legon. The property is semi det…
$410,000
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5 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TR014This Luxurious property is a 5 Bedroom Furnished House Selling, Trasacco V…
$1,000,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL007This property is located in East Legon. It is 3 minutes drive away from th…
$450,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID:EL510This newly finished property is a beautiful 4 bedroom family home located i…
$170,000
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3 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK039This property is a 3 bedroom detached house with ample compound located i…
$100,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL015This property 5 bedroom all en-suite house within 2 minutes drive from the…
$380,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ015This property is a 4 bedroom fully en-suite stand-alone house with 1 bedr…
$550,000
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4 bedroom house in Adenta, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK007This is a 4 bedroom house with all fittings done for sale in Ashaley Botw…
$200,000
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7 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
7 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
PROPERTY ID: ADJ008The asking selling price is $600,000. Further detailed description of the…
$600,000
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3 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
$130,000
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2 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom semi-detached and expandable houses new gate…
$65,000
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5 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TR023This house is a 5 bedroom unfurnished stand-alone house for sale on a 2 pl…
$900,000
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Properties features in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana

with Garden
with Swimming pool
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