Ghana
Residential
Ashaiman
Houses
Houses for sale in Ashaiman, Ghana
Achimota
10
Adenta
5
Haatso
5
Oyarifa
5
Madina
3
House
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access
Gbawe, Ghana
7
5
400 m²
2/2
What sets this property apart is the inclusion of a 2 bedroom maids quarters, providing conv…
€217,540
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Oblogo, Ghana
12
9
400 m²
1/3
A nice shelter for those who need a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city whilst lite…
€359,413
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Madina, Ghana
5
5
500 m²
1/1
This new-built, 4 bedroom modern home awaits you in Adenta, Ghana. You will enjoy its space …
€245,914
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Ashaiman, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID:EL510This newly finished property is a beautiful 4 bedroom family home located i…
€160,790
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Achimota, Ghana
5
5
206 m²
2/2
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
€425,621
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Achimota, Ghana
5
5
230 m²
2/2
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
€302,664
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Oyarifa, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
€52,020
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Oyarifa, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
€89,853
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
2
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
€92,691
Recommend
2 room house with garden, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Oyarifa, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK157This development is a spacious upcoming 2 and 3-bedroom homes located in …
€42,562
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
2
1
PROPERTY ID: OSK074The development will have a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom homes, both detached a…
€61,479
Recommend
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking
Adenta, Ghana
2
1
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom semi-detached and expandable houses new gate…
€61,479
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Ashaiman, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK088This property is a 2 Bedroom Terrace Townhouse development in the heart o…
€89,853
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Achimota, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK055This property is a 2 bedroom duplex (all bedrooms upstairs) semi-detached…
€75,666
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
3
2
PROPERTY ID: HTS018This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached storey building in a small com…
€49,467
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Ashaiman, Ghana
3
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
€122,957
Recommend
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK010Beds 3 Baths 3.50 M2 210 Lot Size 40ft x 80ft Year Built New Location: Ea…
€156,061
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Ashaiman, Ghana
3
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK039This property is a 3 bedroom detached house with ample compound located i…
€94,582
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Bortianor, Ghana
3
2
Property ID: OSK099This property is a 3 bedroom self-compound house selling at Weija, about …
€264,831
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Madina, Ghana
3
3
The house comes with 1 huge master bedroom with shower whilst all other bedrooms are en-suit…
€189,165
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Haatso, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: WL030This development is a collection of 3 standard bedroom semi-detached townh…
€148,494
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Ashaiman, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK042This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with in a gated comm…
€156,061
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK098This property is 3 bedroom self-compound townhouses for sale in Ashongman…
€122,957
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Achimota, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: WL007This is a 4 bedroomnew house for sale in West Legon, Accra. The property i…
€331,038
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Ashaiman, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: EL007This property is located in East Legon. It is 3 minutes drive away from th…
€425,621
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove
Adenta, Ghana
4
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK007This is a 4 bedroom house with all fittings done for sale in Ashaley Botw…
€189,165
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Ashaiman, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: OSK011This beautiful development is a 4 bedroom sizeable townhouse located in E…
€156,061
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Ashaiman, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ015This property is a 4 bedroom fully en-suite stand-alone house with 1 bedr…
€520,203
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Achimota, Ghana
3
4
PROPERTY ID: AC002This property is a 4 bedroom storey building all en-suite self-compound ho…
€236,456
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: AD010This property is a 4-Bedroom House + Boys Quarters Selling at New Legon, A…
€331,038
Recommend
