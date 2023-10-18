Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Haatso, Ghana

4 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Haatso, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: HTS018This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached storey building in a small com…
€49,552
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Haatso, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: WL030This development is a collection of 3 standard bedroom semi-detached townh…
€148,752
3 room house with balcony, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Haatso, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK098This property is 3 bedroom self-compound townhouses for sale in Ashongman…
€123,170
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Haatso, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: HTS010This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse in a gated community in Dome-Kwabe…
€208,442
Mir