Realting.com
Ghana
Residential
Accra
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Accra, Ghana
East Legon
3
Apartment
Clear all
156 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€301,222
Recommend
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
3
€303,387
Recommend
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€108,252
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
3
4
175 m²
5
Woodbridge, a project by whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€357,702
1
Recommend
1
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
2
2
90 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€263,570
1
Recommend
1
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
1
2
60 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra,offer…
€169,438
1
Recommend
1
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Accra, Ghana
4
2
120 m²
6
For sale apartment with a total area of 120m2, located on the 6th floor with elevator. In t…
€115,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€640,098
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€456,540
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€705,990
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
2
2
€254,156
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€131,785
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€658,924
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€129,432
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€70,834
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with stove
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€75,117
Recommend
3 room apartment with garden, with equipped kitchen, with Staff Quarters
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€263,570
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€517,726
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€517,726
Recommend
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€563,851
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€64,010
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€277,689
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
4
4
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: EL575Townhouse with two bedrooms, situated in East Legon Hills. Few developers …
€141,198
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€197,677
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: AR181This is a upcoming, lavish apartment building in Accra’s most desirable ne…
€284,015
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: SP316This property is a fully furnished 4 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters s…
€263,570
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with internet
Accra, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: KD002This stunning new development is situated in Kanda. It is a 23-unit apartm…
€155,506
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: RR034This development consists of 8 homes that have been exclusively designed f…
€729,523
Recommend
