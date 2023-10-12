Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Accra, Ghana

4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€122,372
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€494,193
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€395,354
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€357,702
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€263,570
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€125,196
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€188,264
2 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€263,570
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€169,438
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€357,702
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€178,851
4 room house with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€254,156
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€169,438
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€254,156
3 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€141,198
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€169,438
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€376,528
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
€2,35M
House with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
House with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
€705,990
4 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€169,438
5 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€705,990
5 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€357,702
8 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
8 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
€1,32M
8 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
8 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
€705,990
House 4 bathrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
House 4 bathrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bathrooms count 4
€235,330
House 4 bathrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
House 4 bathrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bathrooms count 4
€244,743
5 room house with air conditioning, with Car parking in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with Car parking
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€470,660
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€357,702
5 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€301,222

