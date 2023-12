Batumi, Georgia

from €51,645

34–66 m² 10

Completion date: 2025

LCD Picturesque Novotel. Hotel rooms Lokation 7km from Batumi ( towards Mahinjauri ) A 20-minute walk from Batumi Botanical Garden and the famous « Green Cape », Mtirala National Park. 10min drive to the center of Batumi. 20m from the sea End of construction: end of 2025 2 buildings A and B 13 floors Apartments with an area of 33.3m2-159.8m2 Apartments are sold without repair and with repair « turnkey » ( Block B ). The complex is located in a quiet suburb of Batumi. You can enjoy incredible views of the sea and mountains. General air conditioning, as in all hotels. Real estate can be used to obtain passive rental income, which averages 15% per year. You can live 3 weeks a year in your own apartment. Leasing a management company. Rental income: 60% – to the owner, 40% – UK. INFRASTRUCTURE: reception, restaurant, panoramic rooftop bar, private beach and sun loungers, rooftop pool, SPA, Fitness center, Brand shops, underground parking, garden area Installment – 24 months. Payment with cryptocurrency is possible. Price excluding repairs. Repair 800 $ / m2 If you take it immediately with the repair, then the installment is given. When paying for repairs at the end of the construction of the complex, there will be no installment plan for repairs. The client must pay for repairs from the company 6 months before the completion of the project, this item is specified in the contract.