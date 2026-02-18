Residential complex Tbilisi Waterfront

Location: Kirtsanisi,

Tbilisi – along the Mtkvari (Kura) River View on Map.

Total Land: Approx. 6,000,000 m²

Handover: June 2029 ⸻

PHASE 1 Phase 1 combines around 81 villas, 64 townhouses, and 120 apartments, each cluster gated for security and privacy.

• Villas: arranged in tiers • Large villas along the front with panoramic river views • Medium villas in the second row • Smaller villas towards the rear • Each tier has its own entry and sense of community • Townhouses: sit independently around the perimeter with dedicated access roads and amenities • Community Clubhouses: Each cluster features a clubhouse with: • Residents-only café • Sports courts (tennis, paddle, basketball) • Mini market • Indoor social spaces ⸻

Pricing Apartments: • 1-bedroom: from USD 115,000 – 150,000 • 2-bedroom: from USD 175,000 – 225,000 • 3-bedroom: from USD 260,000 – 299,000 Townhouses: USD 350,000 – 545,000 Villas: from USD 560,000 – 1,250,000 ⸻ Payment Plan • 10% Down payment • 10% Installment – December 2026 • 10% Installment – June 2027 • 10% Installment – December 2027 • 60%

Upon handover – June 2029 ⸻

Infrastructure & Amenities • 8.5 km river frontage (≈17 km total both sides) • Multiple sports & leisure hubs across the masterplan • School & kindergarten within the central hub • Dedicated clubhouses for each community cluster • Retail promenade with fine dining, boutiques, and marina access ⸻

Other Features • 6,000,000 m² master development • 17 km of waterfront living • 15 minutes to Tbilisi Airport • Secure gated clusters with exclusive amenities • Integrated retail, hospitality & lifestyle facilities