Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi

Tbilisi, Georgia
$175,000
12
ID: 33362
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

The project is located on the picturesque hills of Tbilisi and embodies the "Milanese style" concept, combining sophisticated architecture with the pristine nature of Georgia. A key feature of the complex is the partnership with the Trussardi Casa brand, which guarantees interiors executed in the spirit of timeless elegance, using materials of the highest quality and impeccable proportions.

It is a fully integrated community where residential development, five-star hotel service, and modern urban infrastructure form a single ecosystem. All residences are delivered in "Ready from Day One" condition — with full finishing, Italian furniture, household appliances, and all necessary accessories, ensuring maximum comfort for owners from the moment they receive the keys.

 

Residence Layouts

The project features bright and spacious layouts with panoramic windows. The windows offer bird's-eye views of the city and the plateau where a professional golf course is located.

  • Studios: Total area from 38 m² / Prices from $175,000

  • 1-Bedroom Residences: Total area from 75 m² / Prices from $295,100

  • 2-Bedroom Residences: Total area from 108 m² / Prices from $555,970

  • Exclusive solutions: Individual layouts for duplexes, 3-bedroom residences, and penthouses.

 

Location & Golf

The complex is situated in a prestigious area at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level, just a 10-minute drive from the historical center of Tbilisi and 20 minutes from the international airport. The jewel of the location is an 18-hole world-class golf course adjacent to the community territory.

 

Financial Attractiveness

The project offers exceptional conditions for investors seeking stable passive income in Georgia — an EU candidate country:

  1. Guaranteed yield: 8% per annum during the first 3 years.

  2. Projected income: 12–15% per annum from short-term rentals.

  3. Capital appreciation: Average annual growth in real estate value in this location is 20%.

  4. High liquidity: A prestigious district ("Georgian Beverly Hills") and limited supply due to the landscape and master plan.

  5. Tax benefits: Low rates on rental income and no inheritance tax.

  6. Security: A 5-year Total Care maintenance program and a 3-year warranty on furniture.

  7. Ownership rights: Foreign citizens are permitted 100% property ownership.

 

Infrastructure & Services

The project is designed on the "city within a city" principle, providing residents with everything they need:

  • For health: A wellness cluster with a 6,000 m² longevity center and a modern fitness gym.

  • For business: A branded office hub with co-working zones.

  • For family: A kindergarten, a European school, and a university with an emphasis on AI and architecture.

  • Leisure: Premium boutiques, restaurants, cafes, jogging tracks, and sports grounds.

  • 5-star service: Concierge service, apartment cleaning, in-room dining, 24/7 security, and professional rental management.

 

About the Developer

The project is implemented by a developer from the UAE specializing in exclusive branded real estate. The company takes responsibility not only for construction but also for the subsequent management of the property. Its own ecosystem, including the M1 Construction and Mancini Construction Architect divisions, guarantees full quality control and adherence to deadlines.

The company's portfolio includes iconic properties in the UAE, Georgia, and Switzerland. Collaboration with global design leaders — Trussardi Casa, Bentley Home, Elie Saab Maison, Gianfranco Ferré Home, Jacob & Co. Home, and John Richmond — ensures high investment attractiveness and status for every project.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 75.0
Price per m², USD 3,935
Apartment price, USD 295,100
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 108.0
Price per m², USD 5 – 3,843
Apartment price, USD 556 – 415,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 38.0
Price per m², USD 5,000
Apartment price, USD 190,000
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 38.0
Price per m², USD 4,605
Apartment price, USD 175,000

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Transportation

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
Ask all your questions
