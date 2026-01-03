  1. Realting.com
  2. Republic of The Gambia
  3. West Coast Division
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in West Coast Division, Republic of The Gambia

Brikama
1
Kombo NorthSaint Mary
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Show all Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
from
$114,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip The Hub – Luxury Living in the Heart of Senegambia Prices start from $114,000 for a 1-bedroom apartment Discover a new standard of living at The Hub, an exceptional luxury apartment complex located in the vibrant heart of Gambia’s renowned…
Agency
GamRealty
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go