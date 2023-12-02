Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Seine-et-Marne, France

Fontainebleau
3
4 properties total found
Castle in Fontainebleau, France
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
Area 800 m²
France.Paris Historical castle on the territory of the 17th Century Historic Castle Park in …
€2,90M
per month
Castle 16 rooms with sauna in Avon, France
Castle 16 rooms with sauna
Avon, France
Rooms 16
Area 800 m²
Fonteblelo, 40 min from Paris Magnificent LOUIS XIII castle in the landscape park "à la fran…
€4,10M
per month
Castle in Fontainebleau, France
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
Area 980 m²
A 19th-century castle 50 km from Paris in the picturesque prestigious Fonteblo Nature Reserv…
€9,00M
per month
Castle 10 bedrooms in Fontainebleau, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Fontainebleau, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 900 m²
A few minutes from Fontainebleau, there is a 900 m² castle on a 28 hectare plot, between the…
€4,25M
per month
