Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Cotes-d Armor
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Cotes-d Armor, France

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Castle 16 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Saint-Brieuc, France
Castle 16 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Saint-Brieuc, France
Bedrooms 16
Area 595 m²
The stunning castle, recognized as a monument to history, is located surrounded by a beauti…
€5,30M
Leave a request
5 room house with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Saint-Brieuc, France
5 room house with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Saint-Brieuc, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 175 m²
The family home, with stunning sea views, is on Brea Island off the north shore of Brittany …
€1,17M
Leave a request
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Saint-Brieuc, France
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Saint-Brieuc, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
The charming 400 sq m house is located in a beautiful and secluded area in the commune of Pe…
€810,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Cotes-d Armor, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir