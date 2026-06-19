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Townhouses for sale in Nurmijarvi, Finland

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3 properties total found
Townhouse in Nurmijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmijarvi, Finland
$220,679
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Nurmijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmijarvi, Finland
$163,909
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Nurmijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmijarvi, Finland
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$255,523
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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