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Townhouses for sale in Kittila, Finland

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4 properties total found
Townhouse in Kittila, Finland
Townhouse
Kittila, Finland
As Oy Kittilän Levin Loude – new, cozy row house living in the peaceful forest surroundings …
$240,773
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kittila, Finland
Townhouse
Kittila, Finland
A bright two-bedroom holiday apartment located close to the slopes and services of Levi offe…
$401,288
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kittila, Finland
Townhouse
Kittila, Finland
A well-maintained holiday apartment within walking distance of Levi’s center, located in Rak…
$347,783
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Townhouse in Kittila, Finland
Townhouse
Kittila, Finland
A stylishly furnished apartment within walking distance of Levi Center. Efficient use of spa…
$405,941
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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