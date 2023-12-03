Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Residential
  4. Paide linn

Residential properties for sale in Paide linn, Estonia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Roosna-Alliku, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Roosna-Alliku, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
THE PRICE OF THE APARTMENT WITHOUT FURNISHING IS 58,000 EURO! (In this case, the next things…
€65,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Paide linn, Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir