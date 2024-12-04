  1. Realting.com
  Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Ghadeer Al Tayr
  Barrio residencial Jacob & Co Villas

Barrio residencial Jacob & Co Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,26M
;
23
ID: 32772
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 29/10/25

Localización

  País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Región / estado
    Abu Dabi
  Barrio
    Abu Dhabi
  Ciudad
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  Piscina
  Gimnasio

Además

  Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded residences.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking paths, a promenade, and a beach.

Localización en el mapa

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Jacob & Co Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,26M
