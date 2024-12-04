Barrio residencial Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

  1. Realting.com
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,000,000
;
21
ID: 32599
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 8/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Nourelle is a new addition to the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah Living residential complex, consisting of three modern residential towers connected by a spectacular sky bridge. Located next to iconic landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nourelle offers unique sea views, picturesque sunsets, and easy access to pristine beaches and green promenades. The project harmoniously combines modern amenities with timeless aesthetics: clean lines, bold geometry, and elegant architectural cutouts, complemented by greenery, provide maximum natural light and create an open, comfortable living space. Residents enjoy the balance of secluded tranquility and dynamic city life within a gated, sophisticated community. Located in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious areas, Nourelle offers excellent transport links to the airport, business centers, entertainment areas, and shopping venues. The project sets new standards of architectural sophistication with its sculptural sky bridge, contemporary interiors, and carefully designed communal spaces.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,000,000
