  Complejo residencial Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Complejo residencial Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Oba, Turquía
$195,465
13
ID: 32742
Última actualización: 27/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Oba

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000.

Apartment Layout:

  • Luxurious new furniture and appliances
  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms / 3 bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Kavi Dreams Oba, located on 11,000 m², consists of six 4-story residential blocks with 180 apartments. The complex grounds are adorned with decorative greenery and a well-maintained garden.

This luxury project is located in Alanya's prestigious Oba district, just 950 meters from the sea and 3 km from the city center.
Oba is an environmentally friendly area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and major shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Relaxing pavilions and barbecue area
  • Tennis court
  • Mini golf
  • Fitness room
  • Outdoor adult and children's pools
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Sauna and jacuzzi
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Showers and changing rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Internet in the common area
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Está viendo
