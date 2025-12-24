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Barrio residencial Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$761,088
;
20
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ID: 39150
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1373681684
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Avenida del Higueron

Sobre el complejo

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Finished homes with sea views. Located in El Higuerón (Fuengirola), one of the most exclusive and sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol, this development represents a unique concept where contemporary architecture, privacy, and the natural environment combine to create an exceptional lifestyle. We highlight that the homes can be visited, as the project is finished, allowing you to verify and enjoy their incredible sea views, gardens, and amenities, an advantage that a finished home always offers the buyer. The homes stand out for their spacious panoramic terraces facing the Mediterranean, authentic extensions of the interior space from which to enjoy breathtaking views of the sea and the coast. Some residences incorporate exclusive private infinity pools, while others have jacuzzis, creating authentic oases of well-being in your own home. In certain typologies, the homes also feature a private garden and pool. In terms of equipment, highlights include spacious fully furnished and equipped kitchens, underfloor heating in bathrooms, motorized blinds in the living room, an outdoor kitchen, home automation pre-installation, a centralized air conditioning system, and efficient hot water production via aerothermal energy, among others. Among its exclusive common areas, two impressive south-facing infinity pools stand out, designed to offer uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean Sea and the natural environment surrounding the development. Every space has been designed to provide a residential experience worthy of a five-star resort. You can also enjoy a complete selection of premium services and amenities, including a coworking area, a fully equipped gym, a spa, a sauna, and a heated pool, among others. It also benefits from being within El Higuerón, with immediate access to a wide range of services, commercial areas, restaurants, leisure spaces, and excellent transport links, making it an ideal option for both a primary residence and a second home. The complex is located within a privileged enclave and enjoys a strategic location. Its privileged position, with direct access to the beach and excellent connection to the A-7 motorway, allows you to reach Marbella in just 20 minutes, Fuengirola and Benalmádena in 10 minutes, and Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport in only 20 minutes. Special mention should be made of its proximity to the prestigious Higuerón Resort, one of the most exclusive living resorts in Southern Europe. This renowned complex offers top-level sports facilities for paddle tennis, tennis, basketball, volleyball, and numerous outdoor activities, as well as an outstanding gastronomic, commercial, and leisure offering. Inside, you will also find the emblematic Higuerón Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton, an international benchmark for luxury, well-being, and hospitality.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Alimentación
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$761,088
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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