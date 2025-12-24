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Barrio residencial Martagina Hills

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$742,658
;
14
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ID: 39583
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2002497825
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This is an exclusive development of 12 semi-detached homes located in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive development of 12 homes combines contemporary design, spaciousness, and privacy in a privileged setting nestled between the sea and nature. Each home has been carefully designed to offer maximum comfort and natural light, with a total floor area of 384.71 m² on 213 m² lots. The interior layout features spacious open areas, large windows, and an architectural design intended to connect the interior with the terraces and outdoor spaces. The homes feature 3 en-suite bedrooms, including one on the ground floor, all with built-in walk-in closets and direct access to private terraces through large windows that maximize natural light and open views. Additionally, they include an elegant guest bathroom for the convenience of residents and guests. The kitchen is delivered fully furnished and equipped, designed with a modern and functional concept ideal for enjoying time with family or guests. Outside, each property features an elegant private infinity-edge pool, creating an exclusive space to enjoy the Mediterranean climate year-round. Additionally, the homes include a spacious 91.12 m² basement and a sunken patio, designed to bring even more natural light and ventilation to the lower rooms. The project also offers dual access to the home from both streets, providing convenience, privacy, and functionality. This development has been designed for those seeking quality of life, design, and exclusivity, just minutes from Sotogrande, golf courses, beaches, and all the amenities of the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Martagina Hills
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$742,658
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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