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Barrio residencial Adagio

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$559,724
;
16
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ID: 39355
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1956998959
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis
  • Dirección
    Camino de Montemayor

Sobre el complejo

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English English
An exclusive development located in Cancelada, one of the best areas of the New Golden Mile of Estepona. The residential complex has duplexes, single-family homes with garden and / or large terraces as well as penthouses with solarium. The homes will have storage room and garage, and in most of them you can enjoy wonderful views of the Mediterranean Sea. This consolidated area is chosen every year by thousands of tourists who stay in luxury hotels such as the Kempinski Resort Hotel (one of the Leading Hotels of the World), or the fantastic Villa Padierna. Cancelada is also a key point for golf lovers, as in the vicinity are some of the most important golf courses in Andalusia: Flamingos Golf, Cancelada Club Golf, El Campanario Golf & Country House, Atalaya Golf & Country Club among others In addition, if your passion is horse riding, you will find a paradise in the Escuela de Arte Ecuestre Costa del Sol, a center approved by the British Horse Society. The development has a swimming pool, ideal for enjoying the more than 320 days of sun and good weather that the Costa del Sol offers, both alone and in the company of the family. You will also have access to an equipped indoor gym, outdoor sports area and zen area, and access to the exclusive Club House of Cancelada.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Educación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Adagio
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$559,724
Pregunte lo que quiera
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