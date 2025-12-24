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Barrio residencial Lomas del Higuerón 2

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$511,942
;
20
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ID: 39073
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 673372138
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Calle Sierra Nevada

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This is a very ambitious residential project, designed to meet the expectations of all owners, with meticulous attention to every detail so that you fall in love with your home day after day. It is a fusion of great ideas and hard work that makes this development the perfect place, where community areas and vegetation are integrated, allowing outdoor spaces to flow harmoniously with the homes. Each phase of the project will be a gated community with security, ensuring privacy and intimacy for all residents. The development consists of 198 homes distributed across 10 blocks, ranging from 2 or 3-bedroom ground floor apartments with private gardens to 3-bedroom penthouses. The urbanization features extensive green areas and pools throughout its surroundings. Additionally, it offers a fully equipped gym, a coworking space for owners, and each apartment has 2 parking spaces. Located just 5 minutes from the urban center of Benalmádena, as well as from Carvajal beach and Torreblanca beach. It is also 10 minutes from the center of Fuengirola, Mijas Pueblo, the Miramar shopping center, and the Fuengirola marina. The area is surrounded by a diverse range of offerings, including restaurants, luxury boutiques, beaches, marinas, sports centers, cultural and shopping centers, golf courses, natural parks, schools, and hospitals.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Lomas del Higuerón 2
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$511,942
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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