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  4. Barrio residencial QuintEssence

Barrio residencial QuintEssence

Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$654,149
;
20
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ID: 38935
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1110814687
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Rio Real

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The development has been designed as a boutique residential concept but with a resort soul. Your new 5-star life is guaranteed by magnificent leisure and well-being services, excellent qualities, sea views and unmatched energy benefits so that your life is always surrounded by nature with a marked healthy lifestyle. Residential of smart and sustainable homes, with all kinds of leisure services that will transform your life. They are apartments inspired by the details and qualities of modern suites with large spaces that blend with the natural environment through their magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea and large terraces. Thanks to its excellent communications, it will allow us to enjoy the shops of the center of Marbella, its beaches and promenade in just 5 minutes, and at the same time, enjoy with total privacy and security the tranquility of a family atmosphere and a style Mediterranean life. Living in this complex will be an experience that will transform your life, where health is understood as an optimal state of physical, mental and emotional well-being in harmony with the environment.

Localización en el mapa

Rio Real, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial QuintEssence
Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$654,149
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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