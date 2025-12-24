  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Ojen
  4. Barrio residencial Calle Miró

Barrio residencial Calle Miró

Ojen, Španjolska
de
$359,384
;
19
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39587
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1482522507
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Pueblo
    Ojen

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New-build homes in Ojén, just 10 minutes from Marbella, located in a peaceful natural setting with excellent transport links. Includes a parking space, storage room, and Class A energy certification, ensuring sustainability and significant energy savings, as well as an exclusive interior design concept. Functionality, comfort, and efficiency come together in these brand-new homes. The properties feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a bright, practical, and modern layout. The open-concept kitchen comes fully furnished and equipped, designed to blend seamlessly into the main living area, enhancing the sense of spaciousness and continuity. The homes offer private terraces measuring 6.36 m², 8.53 m², and 31.75 m², providing versatile outdoor spaces perfect for morning coffee, a small garden, a quiet reading nook, or simply relaxing and enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round, with views of the sea and mountains. For added convenience, each property includes a parking space and a storage room. As an exclusive added value, a complete furnishing and styling plan by the prestigious firm Kave Home is included, allowing you to visualize and personalize your new home from the very beginning. An excellent opportunity to acquire a modern and efficient home, ideal as a primary residence or as a high-potential investment, strategically located between nature and the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Ojen, Španjolska
Educación
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$933,970
Complejo residencial Alonis Living
Villajoyosa, Španjolska
de
$381,663
Barrio residencial Australy Aures I
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$866,889
Complejo residencial Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Španjolska
de
$470,630
Barrio residencial Villa Natalie
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$3,41M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Calle Miró
Ojen, Španjolska
de
$359,384
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$710,757
Año de construcción 2028
Apartamentos modernos junto al Mediterráneo en Estepona Estepona es uno de los destinos más buscados de la Costa del Sol, conocido por su encantador casco antiguo, su animado puerto deportivo y más de veinte kilómetros de costa con playas con Bandera Azul. Con un clima mediterráneo suave, ca…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Innova Sun
Complejo residencial Innova Sun
Complejo residencial Innova Sun
Complejo residencial Innova Sun
Complejo residencial Innova Sun
Complejo residencial Innova Sun
Complejo residencial Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Španjolska
de
$270,553
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 2
Área 76–87 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
El complejo está ubicado en Orihuela Costa; Esta es una pintoresca zona turística, parte de la Costa Blanca española. Aquí podrá disfrutar del paisaje mediterráneo original: valles, pinares y robledales de montaña, prados, ricos en aromas de diversas plantas aromáticas. Los lagos salados de …
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
76.0
295,789
Casa
87.0
398,064
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Carib Playa
Barrio residencial Villa Carib Playa
Barrio residencial Villa Carib Playa
Barrio residencial Villa Carib Playa
Barrio residencial Villa Carib Playa
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Carib Playa
Barrio residencial Villa Carib Playa
Artola, Španjolska
de
$2,28M
Nestled in the beachside of idyllic Marbesa neighborhood, this exquisite villa offers the epitome of luxury living along the Costa del Sol. With four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a guest toilet, this two-level home boasts an impressive 280 m2 of beautifully crafted living space, set upon a…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones