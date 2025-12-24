  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. La Linea de la Concepcion
  4. Barrio residencial Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II

Barrio residencial Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II

La Linea de la Concepcion, Španjolska
de
$481,226
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39526
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 229707265
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Dirección
    Calle Las Camelias

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New residential complex located in La Alcaidesa, where you'll find much more than just a home. With spacious terraces, communal areas designed for your enjoyment, and a prime location in Alcaidesa, this residential complex is much more than just a place to live: it's a space designed for you to enjoy every day. You'll find a beautiful garden where you can extend your home. The complex consists of 2- and 3-bedroom multi-family homes with parking and storage. Within the extensive communal areas, you'll find a wide variety of plants surrounding the swimming pool, as well as a gym, an outdoor meditation area, a spa, a community room with co-working space, a beach volleyball court, and a children's play area. A strategic and privileged location that will provide you with all the essential services and leisure activities you need, in addition to a wide range of sports and cultural activities. Surrounded by everything you need. From Alcaidesa beach, just 5 minutes away, to renowned golf courses, polo clubs, a shopping center, the Sotogrande Marina, and well-known restaurants and bars. The complex is divided into two phases: Phase 1, comprising blocks 4, 5, and 6 Phase 2, comprising blocks 1, 2, and 3.

Localización en el mapa

La Linea de la Concepcion, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Casares, Španjolska
de
$739,472
Barrio residencial Villa Vista Del Rey
Alhaurin el Grande, Španjolska
de
$874,853
Barrio residencial Riviera Hill
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$329,918
Barrio residencial Villa Shanti - STUPA
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,20M
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$381,113
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
La Linea de la Concepcion, Španjolska
de
$481,226
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair
Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair
Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair
Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair
Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair
Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair
Los Llanos, Španjolska
de
$341,295
Discover our exclusive selection of 112 modern 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, designed to offer you a unique and comfortable lifestyle. Ground-floor apartments with spacious terraces, first and second floors with glass balconies, and penthouses with solariums. Homes with exceptional views. Find…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$799,002
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 3
Prestigiosos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en Fuengirola Los apartamentos se encuentran en un prestigioso proyecto situado en una zona privilegiada de Fuengirola entre Benalmádena. La región tiene derecho a la fama de ofrecer amplias opciones de servicios. Además, el soleado clima mediterrá…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,35M
An innovative project of sustainable and self-sufficient housing designed for those seeking a lifestyle in harmony with nature, without sacrificing comfort and modernity. Located on the Costa del Sol, it offers villas built with ecological materials and equipped with cutting-edge technologi…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones