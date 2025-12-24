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Barrio residencial Las Mesas Infinity Homes

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$671,213
;
18
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ID: 39484
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1366825956
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Letonia

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Perched high above the glittering Mediterranean, this project enjoys a privileged position offering breathtaking panoramic views, from the iconic Rock of Gibraltar to the distant shores of Africa. This exclusive collection of only 18 two and three-bedroom apartments is distributed in three elegant low-rise buildings, creating an atmosphere of spaciousness and serenity. The residential complex offers a full range of resort-style amenities, including a wellness center with gym, sauna and Turkish bath, freshwater swimming pool and landscaped gardens designed for relaxation. An elegant bar area adds a social gathering spot, making daily life feel like a luxury vacation. Each apartment in has been carefully designed to maximize natural light, privacy and breathtaking views. Spacious living spaces and generous terraces allow for an elegant and comfortable lifestyle any time of year. The penthouses take luxury even further, with expansive rooftop terraces and unparalleled ocean views. The open floor plan design connects kitchen, dining and living areas, expanding the sense of space and breaking the connection between people. It's an environment that suits your lifestyle ideal for entertaining guests, spending time with family or enjoying a quiet evening at home. The private areas are equally impressive. The bedrooms convey serenity, with abundant natural light and built-in closets that offer smart storage solutions. Master suites open onto the terrace and include luxurious bathrooms with porcelain tile finishes, LED-lit mirrors, rain showers and heated towel racks. Living here means being in the heart of the vibrant Estepona community. With excellent road connections and close proximity to Malaga and Gibraltar airports, travel is quick and easy. Whether you want to discover nearby towns or plan to fly abroad, connectivity will never be a problem. From supermarkets and gyms to clinics and international schools, all essential services are within easy reach. Estepona's marina, weekend markets and wide range of water sports ensure entertainment, while Marbella and Puerto Banús are just a short drive away, offering luxury shopping and world-class nightlife.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Las Mesas Infinity Homes
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$671,213
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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