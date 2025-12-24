Barrio residencial Tresora Villa C

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
The project is located in La Quinta, in an exclusive gated community with 24-hour access.
With a privileged location between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, and with exceptional views, the property offers peace and tranquility.
The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area offers peace and tranquility.
An ideal location close to all amenities, from luxury shopping, stunning beaches, and world-class golf courses, with Marbella and Puerto Banús just a short drive away.
Each of these villas features a unique design and spacious bedrooms, the master with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.
The property also includes four well-designed guest bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one half bathroom, an entertainment room with a bar and TV lounge, a private gym, and a wine cellar.
The outdoor kitchen is positioned to make the most of the sunset and, at the same time, prepare your barbecue.
Nature is central to La Quinta, with a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking, and horseback riding available for everyone.
All with stunning views of the sea and mountains.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
Alimentación
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo