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  4. Barrio residencial Tresora Villa C

Barrio residencial Tresora Villa C

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,91M
;
20
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ID: 39513
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 43912873
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The project is located in La Quinta, in an exclusive gated community with 24-hour access. With a privileged location between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, and with exceptional views, the property offers peace and tranquility. The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area offers peace and tranquility. An ideal location close to all amenities, from luxury shopping, stunning beaches, and world-class golf courses, with Marbella and Puerto Banús just a short drive away. Each of these villas features a unique design and spacious bedrooms, the master with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom. The property also includes four well-designed guest bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one half bathroom, an entertainment room with a bar and TV lounge, a private gym, and a wine cellar. The outdoor kitchen is positioned to make the most of the sunset and, at the same time, prepare your barbecue. Nature is central to La Quinta, with a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking, and horseback riding available for everyone. All with stunning views of the sea and mountains.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Alimentación

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Tresora Villa C
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,91M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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