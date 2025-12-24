  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Marbella
  4. Barrio residencial Quintessence Phase 2

Barrio residencial Quintessence Phase 2

Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$705,343
;
20
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39126
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 217793767
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Rio Real

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New development project designed as a residential concept immersed in a magnificent natural space with modern and minimalist architectural planning. A place where greens meet blues: nature, sea and horizon It offers you a place where you will feel comfortable all year round, backed by magnificent leisure and well-being services, excellent qualities and sea views so that your life is always surrounded by nature with a marked healthy lifestyle. We invite you to pamper yourself and find the perfect balance between life and living in these 5 steps: - Choose a unique location, just 5 minutes from the center of Marbella. - Select the best quality, feel the touch of noble materials with unbeatable qualities. - Enjoy the leisure & well-being spaces and prepare to live, every day, experiences that are in line with your values. - Simply breathe and enjoy the silence of a natural setting. - Feel the sea breeze, contemplate it from your terrace and you will feel privileged. With a large natural environment, a clear commitment to quality of life and an architecture designed to be enjoyed at home, at this residential you will find apartments inspired by the details and qualities, in modern and spacious spaces that merge with nature through its large Terraces and magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea. Living here will be an experience that will transform your life, where health is understood as an optimal state of physical, mental and emotional well-being in harmony with the environment.

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026

Localización en el mapa

Rio Real, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Real
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$4,27M
Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 2
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,47M
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Terraza en Lo Marabu, Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Španjolska
de
$397,702
Barrio residencial Tresora Villa C
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,91M
Barrio residencial VILLA HORIZON Cortesín
Casares, Španjolska
de
$7,39M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Quintessence Phase 2
Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$705,343
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial VILLA AKASIA
Barrio residencial VILLA AKASIA
Barrio residencial VILLA AKASIA
Barrio residencial VILLA AKASIA
Barrio residencial VILLA AKASIA
Barrio residencial VILLA AKASIA
Barrio residencial VILLA AKASIA
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$7,62M
As this is an off-plan villa project, this development offers the opportunity to create a home that is fully tailored to each client’s lifestyle and preferences. Working with our technical team, the client can review the architectural plans and customize various aspects of the property, incl…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Barrio residencial 360º By Cordia
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$443,683
Discover an exclusive residential project in the coveted area of ​​Cerrado del Águila. Its privileged location offers stunning panoramic views, stretching from the Sierra Nevada to Africa, and a lifestyle where everything you need is right around you. Situated frontline golf, this unique en…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Eagle Tower by TM
Complejo residencial Eagle Tower by TM
Complejo residencial Eagle Tower by TM
Complejo residencial Eagle Tower by TM
Complejo residencial Eagle Tower by TM
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Eagle Tower by TM
Complejo residencial Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Španjolska
de
$435,197
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 24
Área 97–372 m²
5 objetos inmobiliarios 5
El mar, el golf y la vida de Benidorm son todos agradables en Eagle Tower por TM. Ubicación privilegiada, junto al Club de Golf Las Rejas, a solo 1 km de la playa Poniente, con excelentes conexiones con las autopistas N-332 y AP7. Águila Torre por TM constará de una torre con un tipo diverso…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
97.0 – 120.0
506,229 – 578,058
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
117.0 – 325.0
533,592 – 912,124
Apartamentos 4 habitaciones
372.0
1,01M
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones