Barrio residencial Moana Villas

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Exclusive
residential complex made up of ten villas with spectacular sea views, they have
4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, an interior useful area of 343.94 m2, an exterior
useful area of 228.53 m2.
The villas are
designed with a very sophisticated layout, the houses are open plan and
spacious for the highest level of comfort, and feature large windows for a
perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle Generous terraces with inspiring sea views and
the daily gift of spectacular sunsets make living here very special.
The development
is located in Benalmádena, Torremuelle, about 800 meters from Benalmádena
village where you can enjoy restaurants and bars. It is in a privileged setting, enjoying unrivaled
panoramic views of the Mediterranean from its quiet and secluded location.
Located in the
hills, these exceptional villas are surrounded by spectacular landscapes and
are the ideal base from which to explore the many experiences that the Costa
del Sol has to offer.
The villas offers
a unique living experience because it is conceived from a different
perspective. Striking the perfect balance in this innovative community, which
features a bespoke private social center and leisure facilities to make the
most of the beautiful climate.
Localización en el mapa
Benalmadena, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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