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  4. Barrio residencial Moana Villas

Barrio residencial Moana Villas

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$2,10M
;
4
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ID: 39496
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1482934098
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Calle Calabaza

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive residential complex made up of ten villas with spectacular sea views, they have 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, an interior useful area of 343.94 m2, an exterior useful area of 228.53 m2. The villas are designed with a very sophisticated layout, the houses are open plan and spacious for the highest level of comfort, and feature large windows for a perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle Generous terraces with inspiring sea views and the daily gift of spectacular sunsets make living here very special. The development is located in Benalmádena, Torremuelle, about 800 meters from Benalmádena village where you can enjoy restaurants and bars. It is in a privileged setting, enjoying unrivaled panoramic views of the Mediterranean from its quiet and secluded location. Located in the hills, these exceptional villas are surrounded by spectacular landscapes and are the ideal base from which to explore the many experiences that the Costa del Sol has to offer. The villas offers a unique living experience because it is conceived from a different perspective. Striking the perfect balance in this innovative community, which features a bespoke private social center and leisure facilities to make the most of the beautiful climate.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Moana Villas
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$2,10M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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