Barrio residencial Moana Villas

Exclusive residential complex made up of ten villas with spectacular sea views, they have 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, an interior useful area of 343.94 m2, an exterior useful area of 228.53 m2. The villas are designed with a very sophisticated layout, the houses are open plan and spacious for the highest level of comfort, and feature large windows for a perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle Generous terraces with inspiring sea views and the daily gift of spectacular sunsets make living here very special. The development is located in Benalmádena, Torremuelle, about 800 meters from Benalmádena village where you can enjoy restaurants and bars. It is in a privileged setting, enjoying unrivaled panoramic views of the Mediterranean from its quiet and secluded location. Located in the hills, these exceptional villas are surrounded by spectacular landscapes and are the ideal base from which to explore the many experiences that the Costa del Sol has to offer. The villas offers a unique living experience because it is conceived from a different perspective. Striking the perfect balance in this innovative community, which features a bespoke private social center and leisure facilities to make the most of the beautiful climate.