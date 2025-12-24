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Barrio residencial Australy Aures I

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$866,889
;
9
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ID: 39431
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1583311605
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New development in the heart of Selwo, Estepona, where you will discover a place that will make you proud of your home even before you step inside. We have designed an exclusive, enclosed space offering areas where you can enjoy and share unforgettable moments with your loved ones. The development consists of 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom homes, designed for your comfort and well-being. Located just 3 minutes from the beach, many of our homes offer stunning sea views. In addition, you will have exclusive access to the Australy Social Club, a unique space to enjoy with family or friends. Its services include: a swimming pool for adults and another for children, large garden areas, a multipurpose common room, a fully equipped gym, saunas, a gastrobar, and a bicycle storage area. All this in a gated community with perimeter video surveillance to ensure your safety. Here you can customize various aspects of your home, from the finishes to the design of your sun terrace, adapting your new home to your tastes and needs. In addition, you will have access to homes of excellent quality, with a selection of premium finishes and features. It is located a few meters from the A7 and only 2 km from the beach, close to the bus line, 60 minutes from the Renfe train station, 50 minutes from Malaga airport, and 30 minutes from Gibraltar. Our commitment is to offer you more than just a house: it is to give you a home designed with professionalism, innovation, design, and sustainability, values that accompany us throughout the entire construction process.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Australy Aures I
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$866,889
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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