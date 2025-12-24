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  4. Barrio residencial Hacienda el Sueño

Barrio residencial Hacienda el Sueño

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$400,453
;
20
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ID: 39449
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1758184054
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Tranco, 4 Vista Lago Restaurant

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New development of flats in a complete residential and holiday complex, located in Las Lagunas de Mijas. It consists of five apartment complexes. The resort will include a wide variety of facilities that are a must for a luxurious holiday on the Spanish coast. We will ensure that you have everything you need during your stay in your flat in Spain, whether it is a short or long stay. The complex will have several swimming pools, a beautiful lagoon with beach, gymnasium, concierge service and catering facilities for you and your potential guests to enjoy. You can make your dream come true, as we are selling our last apartments with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains of Mijas. A new dream location, it is located between Malaga and Marbella. Mijas, Marbella and Malaga offer beach, luxury, culture, museums, active day trips, authentic places and the most beautiful golf courses on the Costa del Sol. Come and live with us, on holiday, invest or a combination. You have your freedom in your own hands. In each building, apartments for 2-8 people will be built. Some features of our apartments: Especially spacious terraces and solarium with a beautiful view. - Phenomenal views of the Mediterranean Sea. - View over the mountains and the horizon. - Own parking space and storage room. - Modern and high-quality interior. - Spacious kitchen with quality equipment. - Air conditioning. The resort has a concierge who takes care of maintenance, cleaning and security, as well as organising and controlling everything related to the flats.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Hacienda el Sueño
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$400,453
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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