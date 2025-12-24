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Barrio residencial Laguna One

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$285,436
;
8
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ID: 39420
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1734074419
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Rio Gomenaro, 3 Autopinturas Fuengirola

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in the heart of Mijas Costa, Las Lagunas has established itself as one of the most dynamic and growing areas of the Costa del Sol. This area combines the tranquility of a residential area with the convenience of having all the services just a few minutes away: shopping centers, schools, health centers, sports facilities and a varied gastronomic offer. A few minutes drive away are some of the best beaches in the area, golf courses and natural areas. This combination of connectivity, services and quality life of this area makes it one of the most promising areas in southern Spain. Thanks to its family environment and modern infrastructure, Las Lagunas is perfect for both living and investment. In this context, the lofts are presented as a unique opportunity for those who dream of becoming independent or retiring in a comfortable, accessible and lively place. This attractive development of 116 one-bedroom loft apartments is designed for those who value contemporary design, functionality and excellent value for money. It offers a full range of amenities designed to maximize the comfort and well-being of its residents. It features a community pool in the center, accompanied by a chill-out style beach bar that invites you to share moments of leisure in a tropical environment. For lovers of outdoor life, there is also a barbecue area, ideal for meetings and celebrations with family and friends. In addition, the development includes an equipped gym that will allow you to stay active without leaving home, as well as a coworking area that will facilitate teleworking or studying in a comfortable and functional environment. These facilities reflect the commitment to a balanced lifestyle, where rest, socializing and productivity are combined in the same space designed to meet all the needs of its residents.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Laguna One
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$285,436
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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