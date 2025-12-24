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Barrio residencial Earth

Marbella, Španjolska
de
$6,09M
;
20
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ID: 39062
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1696061605
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Nestled within this prestigious enclave are 28 cutting-edge apartments and penthouses, meticulously arranged across four architecturally unique blocks – Water, Stone, Wood, and Sand – to enhance privacy amongst residents. This fabulous ground floor apartment with private garden and large terrace offers a total of 154 m2 interior plus 231 m2 of terraces and 80 m2 of garden, it is distributed in 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, spacious living room with open plan kitchen, ceiling heights up to 270 cm and a laundry room with Siemens washing and drying machine. The qualities are exceptional, with top quality materials, large open-plan living spaces, Modulnova kitchens, with Gaggenau appliances, underfloor heating throughout the entire apartment by water through aerothermia, Mitsubishi or similar, sophisticated home automation and two underground parking spaces and a storage room. Boasts exceptional spa facilities, with a spacious indoor heated swimming pool with waterfall, fully equipped gymnasium, yoga room and a choice of wet and dry saunas. Prioritizing the safety and peace of mind of its residents, stands as a secure haven within a gated community, reinforced by 24-hour surveillance, thereby establishing a benchmark in high-level security.

Localización en el mapa

Marbella, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Earth
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$6,09M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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