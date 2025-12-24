Barrio residencial Earth

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Nestled within this prestigious enclave are 28 cutting-edge apartments and penthouses, meticulously arranged across four architecturally unique blocks – Water, Stone, Wood, and Sand – to enhance privacy amongst residents.
This fabulous ground floor apartment with private garden and large terrace offers a total of 154 m2 interior plus 231 m2 of terraces and 80 m2 of garden, it is distributed in 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, spacious living room with open plan kitchen, ceiling heights up to 270 cm and a laundry room with Siemens washing and drying machine.
The qualities are exceptional, with top quality materials, large open-plan living spaces, Modulnova kitchens, with Gaggenau appliances, underfloor heating throughout the entire apartment by water through aerothermia, Mitsubishi or similar, sophisticated home automation and two underground parking spaces and a storage room. Boasts exceptional spa facilities, with a spacious indoor heated swimming pool with waterfall, fully equipped gymnasium, yoga room and a choice of wet and dry saunas.
Prioritizing the safety and peace of mind of its residents, stands as a secure haven within a gated community, reinforced by 24-hour surveillance, thereby establishing a benchmark in high-level security.
Localización en el mapa
Marbella, Španjolska
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