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Barrio residencial Libella

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$705,343
;
11
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ID: 39162
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1261704782
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This new development is our most exclusive development in the Estepona area located just above the Selwo Park. A new project of beautiful apartments and penthouses in Estepona. All of the 26 units that are for sale during this first phase have incredible sea views. You have the options from 2 bedroom duplex apartments to spectacular 3 bed penthouses. All the properties come with underfloor heating and will be equipped and finished with the latest high-end materials. The communal areas of this new residential project include a social club, stunning swimming pool, spa and a restaurant. Being in the Estepona area means you are close to spectacular beaches, all local amenities including schools, health care, shops, bars/restaurants, banking, and water sports. Spacious homes enjoy outstanding sea views combined with resort style living. Amenities include a gastrothéque, climatized pool, saunas and multi-purpose rooms. This promotion is located in a privileged location, surrounded by green areas. The plot has easy access to the A7 road which easily connects to the ports of Sotogrande and Puerto Banus in Marbella.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Libella
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$705,343
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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