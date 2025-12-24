Barrio residencial Villa Prana - STUPA

We proudly present the latest masterpiece in our exclusive luxury villa portfolio. Designed to capture sweeping panoramic views, it showcases the craftsmanship, elegant detailing, and advanced specifications that define all our projects. Balancing contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology, thoughtfully positioned for optimal sunlight, privacy, and breathtaking vistas. Upon arrival, you are welcomed into a world of tranquility. A separate three-car private garage hints at the elegance within. Stepping through the front door, a majestic open-plan living space unfolds, with subtle partitions guiding the flow between dining, kitchen, and lounge. The interior extends seamlessly onto the covered terrace and infinity pool, creating a serene connection between indoor and outdoor living. The entrance hall includes bespoke wardrobes, a wine cellar, and pantry. An architectural staircase and a striking round glass elevator that leads you to the upper and lower level. This floor also hosts a guest WC and a spacious guest suite, perfectly separating day and night spaces. Upstairs, the master suite impresses with a generous dressing area and a luxurious bathroom featuring a sculptural round bathtub and walk-through shower. Three additional guest suites, each with fitted wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms, open onto a serene covered terrace with panoramic views. The basement level enhances the villa’s comfort with a private living room, games room or gym, wellness area with sauna and double shower, changing room, WC, laundry room, and machine room. Outdoors, an elongated pool stretches toward the horizon, complemented by a refined 40 m2 pergola designed for an outdoor kitchen and al fresco dining—ideal for enjoying the Costa del Sol lifestyle year-round. Villa comprises five en-suite bedrooms, two additional guest WCs, open-plan living–dining–kitchen spaces, pantry, wine cellar, elevator, pergola, laundry room, TV room, gym/spa, sauna, machine room, and a three-car garage. Expansive terraces and the infinity pool embody Mediterranean luxury at its finest. We offer an elegant, serene, and elevated lifestyle. Recognized with the award for Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol, Spain, every detail reflects sophistication and comfort.