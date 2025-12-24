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  4. Barrio residencial Solenne

Barrio residencial Solenne

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,19M
;
20
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ID: 39323
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1605813683
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A boutique complex located in the heart of the Costa del Sol's Golden Triangle, where the landscape unfolds in stunning layers, with rolling green hills and the deep blue Mediterranean stretching to the horizon. The commitment to an elevated lifestyle is evident in every detail of its carefully designed communal areas, conceived for well-being, leisure and performance. The outdoor spaces, naturally integrated into the surroundings, feature an elegant outdoor swimming pool surrounded by endless views of the Mediterranean Sea. Amenities include a fully equipped gym bathed in natural light, a heated indoor spa pool and spaces designed for body and mind care, where every element has been carefully chosen to offer an experience of maximum comfort. As a unique feature, it incorporates an innovative, state-of-the-art golf simulator, designed to allow residents to enjoy the sport in a private and exclusive setting without leaving home. This range of services transforms the communal areas into a true haven of wellbeing, where functionality, design and lifestyle come together in perfect harmony. The homes have been carefully designed to offer a sophisticated residential experience, where contemporary design and quality materials combine to create elegant and functional spaces. Every detail has been thought out to provide comfort, brightness and a constant feeling of well-being in everyday life. Large-format flooring provides continuity and harmony between interior and exterior, while the designer kitchens, integrated into open spaces, stand out for their premium materials and careful aesthetics, designed for both everyday use and social enjoyment. Large floor-to-ceiling windows maximise natural light and enhance the connection with the surroundings. Private terraces, conceived as a natural extension of the interior, allow residents to enjoy the climate and views all year round, while parking spaces and storage areas provide a practical solution without compromising on design and comfort.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Solenne
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,19M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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