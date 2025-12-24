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Barrio residencial Soleil

Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$602,954
;
17
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ID: 39365
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1497366715
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Rio Real

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive residential development of 80 homes designed to maximise natural light and connection with the surrounding area, Marbella. With 2 and 3 bedroom options, each home features large terraces with open views, open-plan living spaces and high quality finishes. Imagine waking up every morning with the sun caressing your skin and the sea breeze filling the air with freshness. It is an exclusive residential development in Marbella of 80 homes distributed in 8 blocks, carefully designed to blend into the landscape and offer a perfect balance between exclusivity and privacy. Its Mediterranean architecture, with elegant lines and warm tones, blends in with the natural surroundings, with open spaces connected to nature. The flats, with 2 and 3 bedrooms, include duplex options on the top floors, all with large terraces offering unobstructed views to the east and the sea to the south, maximising the entry of natural light and the enjoyment of the privileged climate of the Costa del Sol. The layout of the blocks and the presence of landscaped areas with native vegetation, such as wild olive trees, lavender and rosemary, provide freshness and a serene atmosphere, reinforcing the connection with nature. In addition, offers resort-style communal areas designed for the well-being and enjoyment of its residents. From the spectacular outdoor infinity pool, indoor swimming pool and spa with Turkish bath, to the gym, social lounge, coworking area and exclusive pool bar, each space is designed to balance relaxation, leisure and productivity. A place where Mediterranean design, quality of life and tranquillity merge to offer a unique home on the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Rio Real, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Soleil
Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$602,954
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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