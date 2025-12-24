  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Estepona
  4. Barrio residencial Eagle Hills

Barrio residencial Eagle Hills

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$364,048
;
9
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39362
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1266068701
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Exclusive new construction housing development in Estepona Golf, comprising 111 homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Its contemporary design and careful integration into the surroundings maximize orientation, enhance natural light, and open each home to the landscape. One of the project’s key distinguishing features is its spacious terraces, designed to offer panoramic views of the golf course and the Mediterranean Sea, creating a seamless connection with the outdoors and expanding the sense of space in every room. The residential complex offers a variety of home types designed to suit different lifestyles: from ground floor apartments with private gardens to spacious penthouses with privileged views. All homes stand out for their functionality, brightness, and a layout that promotes comfort and integration with the natural surroundings. The concept of well-being in this development is elevated by its comprehensive common areas, designed as a true Social Club without leaving home a space to relax, stay active, and share moments in a unique setting. This exclusive residential complex offers top-notch amenities: an outdoor pool, a rooftop pool with lounge areas, a heated pool, and a sauna, as well as a fully equipped gym. In addition, there is a social club with a coworking space, perfect for everyday use, alongside spacious landscaped areas that blend seamlessly into the surroundings. The complex also features buggy parking spaces, reinforcing its direct connection to the golf course and the lifestyle that defines it. Garage and storage unit included in the price. The complex is situated in a prime location within Estepona Golf, surrounded by native vegetation and rolling hills that define the area’s landscape. A unique setting where the green of the golf course and the blue of the Mediterranean merge to create an environment of great natural beauty. Just a few minutes from Estepona’s beaches and its lively town center, it offers the perfect combination of tranquility, nature, and proximity to all amenities. Choosing us means enjoying an exclusive lifestyle in the heart of the Costa del Sol, where well-being, the surroundings, and design coexist in perfect harmony.

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Cerrado Heights
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,48M
Barrio residencial EVERGREEN HOMES
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$882,816
Barrio residencial Villa Èlan
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$7,91M
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos con Vistas al Mar en un Proyecto de Lujo en Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$690,825
Barrio residencial Waveview
Dos Hermanas, Španjolska
de
$2,09M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Eagle Hills
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$364,048
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Barrio residencial Carat Phase 1
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,15M
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Int…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Le Monte
Barrio residencial Le Monte
Barrio residencial Le Monte
Barrio residencial Le Monte
Barrio residencial Le Monte
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Le Monte
Barrio residencial Le Monte
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,88M
An exclusive gated community of 31 luxury villas nestled within the hills of Benahavís, offering a private residential environment where contemporary design, space and tranquillity come together. Created for those who value privacy and comfort, the development enjoys an elevated position sur…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Casares, Španjolska
de
$739,472
Between Marbella and Sotogrande, next to Estepona, this new residential development is at a privileged location on the Costa del Sol that invites you to participate in Mediterranean life and the typical joy of southern Spain. This residential area is a tribute to contemporary architecture, …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones