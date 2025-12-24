Barrio residencial The Oak 48

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An exclusive new development in Estepona, in a privileged geographical location.
The residential complex offers a contemporary design that combines functionality with a luxurious look, using advanced materials. This makes the homes of the highest quality, with optimum comfort and efficiency.
The homes offer stunning views of the Sierra Bermeja and the Mediterranean Sea.
Available with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite, and have large terraces to enjoy the views to the fullest. Each property has a fully equipped kitchen with appliances, air conditioning, heating and double glazing. The penthouses have a solarium and private rooftop pool, adding an extra dimension to luxury living.
The development has been designed to enjoy the pleasant climate of the Costa del Sol all year round, with over 300 days of sunshine a year.
It has communal gardens, swimming pool, gym, coworking space and social area. There are also parking spaces and storage rooms available to residents.
Located in one of the most sought after residential areas of Estepona, close to the old town and in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It is conveniently located near the A-7 and AP-7, less than 10 minutes from the marina and the beach of Punta de Plata.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
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