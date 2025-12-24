Barrio residencial Tailor-Made Villa Manilva

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Luxury villa project with building license in place and stunning sea views - only 500 m from the beach Imagine waking up to panoramic sea views in your own luxury villa, just a short walk from the beach.
Nestled in a prestigious area, this exclusive villa project offers the perfect blend of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm. Set on a southeast - facing plot, the property is designed to maximize natural light and stunning coastal views.
With generous living space and a spacious basement flooded with natural light, this home is perfect for those seeking luxury and comfort.
Located on the western Costa del Sol, this area is fast becoming the first choice for discerning buyers looking for tranquility, authenticity and a relaxed coastal lifestyle.
Located near the border with Cadiz, it enjoys pristine beaches, refreshing Atlantic breezes, and crystal clear waters, making it a true paradise for beach lovers.
This is your opportunity to own a bespoke villa in one of the most desirable coastal locations in southern Spain. Contact us today for more information and start building your dream home.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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