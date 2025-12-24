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Barrio residencial Santa Amalia

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,63M
;
20
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ID: 39200
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1756093390
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Calle Heroes de Baler, 6

Sobre el complejo

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A residential complex of only 8 homes with private pools and an excellent location in Fuengirola. The project combines the elegance of contemporary architecture with the serenity of Fuengirola's seaside setting, one of the most desirable enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Here, design, functionality, and natural beauty come together to create a home that inspires well-being and exclusivity. Each home opens up to the horizon, making the most of the Mediterranean light. Private pools, intimate gardens, and spacious terraces invite you to enjoy the fresh air, the sound of the sea, and that unmistakable feeling of living at a relaxed pace. An exceptional location, just steps from the Mediterranean Sea, rises in one of the most sought-after areas of Fuengirola, where the sea, the city, and tranquility coexist in perfect harmony. Its location allows you to enjoy beachfront living with all amenities, international schools, and shopping within easy reach. Thanks to its excellent connection with the A-7 motorway and the railway network, Malaga airport and the main locations on the Costa del Sol are just a few minutes away.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Educación
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Alimentación
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Santa Amalia
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,63M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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