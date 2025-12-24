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  4. Barrio residencial Villa La Ermita

Barrio residencial Villa La Ermita

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,62M
;
9
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ID: 39254
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1779665979
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    A 368

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Just started the project of the new villa, spectacular full panoramic views over the sea, mountains and valley, with infinity pool. The villa is located in Mijas Pueblo where you can find all kind of amenities. Exclusive development of a new and bright open plan luxury villa with panoramic sea views, a unique custom style property, the villa can be designed with various configuration options to create your ideal home, in the with 5 bedrooms or even 2 more extra bedrooms. Built to the highest quality in every detail, with a highly modern and contemporary design. With pre-installation for a lift. Upon entering we find the spacious living room, kitchen open to the dining room with open and bright spaces leading to a large covered and uncovered terrace next to the pool. On this floor there is also a guest toilet, an entrance wardrobe and an exterior garage for two cars. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and private terrace, 2 bedrooms with terrace sharing a bathroom. On this level we have a multipurpose room with natural light where you can make 2 extra bedrooms with extra bathroom, cinema, gym or games room. Large basement which can be used as an independent flat of 122m2 with natural light, open sea views and access to a terrace consisting of 2 bedrooms, with a shared bathroom, large living room, laundry room, utility room and private storage room. The building enjoys very low energy consumption. Modern and contemporary design, spacious, bright and open. High quality large format cream marble floors extending onto the terrace or top quality ceramic tiles. Grey/silver aluminium, thermal double glazing and floor to ceiling acoustic insulating glass. Luxury kitchens with 3 different designs to choose from, Silestone worktops and Bosch appliances with panelling. Intelligent Domotics / Smart phone control system. Fully installed alarm with smoke detectors, water and videophone entry system. Fully installed air conditioning system for heating and cooling with the latest aerothermal technology, underfloor heating throughout the villa and solar panels. Ample private parking for 2 vehicles and large storage room. Electric entrance gates to the property with remote opening for vehicle access. Private garden with private swimming pool. Barbecue / Kitchen at garden level and automatic irrigation system. OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES: - Lift - Jacuzzi or sauna - Electric security shutters - Heated swimming pool with automatic closing system. - Kitchen upgrade package including: dish warmer, integrated coffee maker, ice maker and wine cabinet - Sound systems and TV systems - Furniture packages and interior decorators. - Home Cinema

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa La Ermita
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,62M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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