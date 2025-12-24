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  4. Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande

Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande

Guadiaro, Španjolska
de
$1,18M
;
20
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ID: 39345
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1942547745
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    San Roque
  • Pueblo
    Guadiaro

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Discover a privileged enclave where architecture merges with the landscape. A place where you can breathe the essence of Sotogrande: own style, tranquility, privacy, golf, sea. An elegant residential complex of villas designed by the architectural firm Torras y Sierra, with traditional style design, in the urbanization of Sotogrande (Sotogrande Alto). Each house has the best orientation to integrate the interior spaces with the exterior and fill them with natural light, calm and well-being. With spacious and cozy rooms designed with a careful interior design of traditional materials, solid qualities and impeccable finishes, with 3 or 4 bedrooms, garden and private pool. What defines this development, in which the environment is the protagonist, the vegetation and outdoor spaces that articulate and give meaning to the entire architecture of the project. The motto of the proposal is “a garden with houses”. The exclusivity, sustainability and design of its villas in a natural and closed environment.

Localización en el mapa

Guadiaro, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande
Guadiaro, Španjolska
de
$1,18M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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