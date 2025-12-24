Barrio residencial Las Villas - Sotogrande

Discover a privileged enclave where architecture merges with the landscape. A place where you can breathe the essence of Sotogrande: own style, tranquility, privacy, golf, sea. An elegant residential complex of villas designed by the architectural firm Torras y Sierra, with traditional style design, in the urbanization of Sotogrande (Sotogrande Alto). Each house has the best orientation to integrate the interior spaces with the exterior and fill them with natural light, calm and well-being. With spacious and cozy rooms designed with a careful interior design of traditional materials, solid qualities and impeccable finishes, with 3 or 4 bedrooms, garden and private pool. What defines this development, in which the environment is the protagonist, the vegetation and outdoor spaces that articulate and give meaning to the entire architecture of the project. The motto of the proposal is “a garden with houses”. The exclusivity, sustainability and design of its villas in a natural and closed environment.