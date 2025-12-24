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  4. Barrio residencial Isea Estepona Fase III

Barrio residencial Isea Estepona Fase III

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$481,226
;
17
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ID: 39521
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1971843117
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Avenida Bernardo de Galvez

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Soak up the Mediterranean sun—79 homes designed for enjoyment. 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, all with large terraces where every sunrise is a spectacle. Choose from: Ground-floor apartments with private gardens, perfect for families or those who love being close to nature. Apartments with large terraces bathed in morning light. Duplex penthouses with a solarium, ideal for those who dream of having the sky as their ceiling. A contemporary, functional design filled with natural light that adapts to your lifestyle. Homes tailored to you. The apparent simplicity of your home’s design does not detract from the quality of the materials used. We believe in sophistication, always choosing the finest materials. Every element, design feature, and material in your new home has been carefully considered to ensure a top-quality home for a lifetime. You’re not just buying a home—you’re getting a lifestyle: Swimming pool for adults and children Fully equipped gym Sauna Social club for sharing good times Green spaces and playgrounds for the little ones In an exceptional location where you’ll find the very best—peace and comfort. Just a few minutes from supermarkets, schools, and healthcare centers. Excellent connections to the A-7 and AP-7 for easy access to the entire Costa del Sol. Just 5 minutes from the best beaches and the vibrant center of Estepona. A privileged setting where every day begins with sunlight, the sea, and a high quality of life. The perfect place to enjoy the Costa del Sol with everything you deserve... and more.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Barrio residencial Isea Estepona Fase III
Estepona, Španjolska
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$481,226
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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