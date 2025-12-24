Barrio residencial Isea Estepona Fase III

Soak up the Mediterranean sun—79 homes designed for enjoyment. 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, all with large terraces where every sunrise is a spectacle. Choose from: Ground-floor apartments with private gardens, perfect for families or those who love being close to nature. Apartments with large terraces bathed in morning light. Duplex penthouses with a solarium, ideal for those who dream of having the sky as their ceiling. A contemporary, functional design filled with natural light that adapts to your lifestyle. Homes tailored to you. The apparent simplicity of your home’s design does not detract from the quality of the materials used. We believe in sophistication, always choosing the finest materials. Every element, design feature, and material in your new home has been carefully considered to ensure a top-quality home for a lifetime. You’re not just buying a home—you’re getting a lifestyle: Swimming pool for adults and children Fully equipped gym Sauna Social club for sharing good times Green spaces and playgrounds for the little ones In an exceptional location where you’ll find the very best—peace and comfort. Just a few minutes from supermarkets, schools, and healthcare centers. Excellent connections to the A-7 and AP-7 for easy access to the entire Costa del Sol. Just 5 minutes from the best beaches and the vibrant center of Estepona. A privileged setting where every day begins with sunlight, the sea, and a high quality of life. The perfect place to enjoy the Costa del Sol with everything you deserve... and more.