Barrio residencial Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Created with one goal in mind: to care for the well-being of each and every one of its inhabitants. Its spaces are carefully designed by the prestigious architectural studio HCP, creating a safe, pleasant and familiar environment. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, including the magnificent penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms. All homes have parking space and storage room. The interior spaces have a functional and elegant design, with an excellent layout that generates luminous and well-used spaces. They are also equipped with all the basic elements you need to live comfortably, such as fitted wardrobes in all rooms, fitted kitchens with natural stone worktops, ducted air conditioning and bathrooms with showers or bathtubs, depending on the property of your choice. Take advantage of the natural light that the terrace offers you to enjoy pleasurable moments outdoors. Eating al fresco, creating your own garden, reading a good book, exercising, organising a get-together with friends and family or simply contemplating the wonderful views are just some of the activities you can do inside your own home. Located in the Axarquia region of Malaga and has a privileged climate, considered one of the best in Europe. It is a dynamic municipality with all services, such as a hospital, schools, institutes, shopping centres... It is worth mentioning the quality of its long beaches and its natural surroundings.