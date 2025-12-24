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  4. Barrio residencial Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Barrio residencial Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Torre del Mar, Španjolska
de
$307,109
;
9
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ID: 39457
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1157040941
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    La Axarquía
  • Ciudad
    Velez Malaga
  • Pueblo
    Torre del Mar
  • Dirección
    Calle Carrera de las Angustias

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Created with one goal in mind: to care for the well-being of each and every one of its inhabitants. Its spaces are carefully designed by the prestigious architectural studio HCP, creating a safe, pleasant and familiar environment. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, including the magnificent penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms. All homes have parking space and storage room. The interior spaces have a functional and elegant design, with an excellent layout that generates luminous and well-used spaces. They are also equipped with all the basic elements you need to live comfortably, such as fitted wardrobes in all rooms, fitted kitchens with natural stone worktops, ducted air conditioning and bathrooms with showers or bathtubs, depending on the property of your choice. Take advantage of the natural light that the terrace offers you to enjoy pleasurable moments outdoors. Eating al fresco, creating your own garden, reading a good book, exercising, organising a get-together with friends and family or simply contemplating the wonderful views are just some of the activities you can do inside your own home. Located in the Axarquia region of Malaga and has a privileged climate, considered one of the best in Europe. It is a dynamic municipality with all services, such as a hospital, schools, institutes, shopping centres... It is worth mentioning the quality of its long beaches and its natural surroundings.

Localización en el mapa

Torre del Mar, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Torre del Mar, Španjolska
de
$307,109
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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