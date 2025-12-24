Barrio residencial One Oak

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New project with a choice of 1,
2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise homes, a penthouse or
a ground floor.
Whichever you decide upon, all of
them feature large outdoor spaces so you can relax and make every moment
special with your family and friends.
This development is distinguished
by their careful layout, designed to enhance the social use of the main rooms
and preserve the privacy of the more private ones. Therefore, the living rooms
offer an integrated kitchen and ample access to the terraces, which creates a large
area for living that minimizes the boundaries between exterior and interior.
The apartments are completely in line with today's style with an open-plan
living room and design kitchen. Optimal insulation in terms of both temperature
and sound, an aerothermal system for hot water and of course a private garage
space and storage room.
If you were looking for a piece
of Mediterranean sky, the penthouses of this development have a spectacular panoramic
terrace, so you can see the sun from the moment it rises over the horizon until
it disappears behind the mountains. And, at night, let yourself be swayed by
the breeze and gaze at the reflection of the moon on the sea, thanks to spectacular
views over the Bay of Malaga.
Localización en el mapa
Torremolinos, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Coste de la propiedad
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