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Barrio residencial One Oak

Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$640,497
;
14
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ID: 39130
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 218895468
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Torremolinos
  • Dirección
    Calle Bartolome Florido Luque

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise homes, a penthouse or a ground floor. Whichever you decide upon, all of them feature large outdoor spaces so you can relax and make every moment special with your family and friends. This development is distinguished by their careful layout, designed to enhance the social use of the main rooms and preserve the privacy of the more private ones. Therefore, the living rooms offer an integrated kitchen and ample access to the terraces, which creates a large area for living that minimizes the boundaries between exterior and interior. The apartments are completely in line with today's style with an open-plan living room and design kitchen. Optimal insulation in terms of both temperature and sound, an aerothermal system for hot water and of course a private garage space and storage room. If you were looking for a piece of Mediterranean sky, the penthouses of this development have a spectacular panoramic terrace, so you can see the sun from the moment it rises over the horizon until it disappears behind the mountains. And, at night, let yourself be swayed by the breeze and gaze at the reflection of the moon on the sea, thanks to spectacular views over the Bay of Malaga.

Localización en el mapa

Torremolinos, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial One Oak
Torremolinos, Španjolska
de
$640,497
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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Torrevieja, Španjolska
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Número de plantas 9
Área 89–99 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
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