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Barrio residencial Horizon36

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$681,452
;
20
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ID: 39203
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 61842385
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Avenida Fuengirola

Sobre el complejo

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A boutique new residential development located in the sought-after area of Las Lomas del Higuerón, Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol. The project comprises 36 contemporary 2- and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer comfort, privacy, sustainability, and a high-quality Mediterranean lifestyle. All homes are thoughtfully designed with open-plan living areas, large windows, and generous outdoor spaces to maximise natural light and views. The Sky Solarium homes enjoy extended sunshine hours, open sea views, and private solariums equipped with jacuzzi and barbecue, ideal for outdoor living and entertaining. The Garden Villas offer private gardens, creating a seamless indoor–outdoor lifestyle surrounded by nature. Residents benefit from carefully designed communal facilities, including: Outdoor swimming pool with sun terrace, landscaped gardens, fully equipped gym, sauna, coworking / business centre and energy-efficient lighting in communal areas. It has been develop with sustainability in mind, using energy-efficient construction systems, thermal insulation, and environmentally responsible materials to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Set in a peaceful natural environment with sea views, it enjoys excellent connectivity and proximity to: Beaches, shops and restaurants, sports and wellness facilities, Málaga Airport and major transport links... Offers an ideal balance of modern design, nature, and comfort, making it perfect as a main residence, holiday home, or investment opportunity on the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Horizon36
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$681,452
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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