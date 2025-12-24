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Barrio residencial Cobre 37

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$7,39M
;
20
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ID: 39164
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 536158733
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Copenhague 30 D

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in the tranquil and sought-after area of Nueva Andalucía, this spectacular villa by AMES Arquitectos represents a masterful fusion of contemporary design and architectural elegance. Situated frontline to the prestigious Las Brisas golf course, the villa offers a privileged position allowing for exceptional panoramic views and a living experience that combines luxury, comfort and privacy. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the villa ensures a unique sense of exclusivity and serenity, while its proximity to the vibrant restaurants and cafes of Aloha allows for a perfect balance between tranquility and easy access to entertainment. From the first glance, the villa stands out for its clean lines, high quality finishes and a design that allows for a harmonious integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. On approach, a grand entrance welcomes visitors and leads to a series of terraces and outdoor areas that surround the property, providing ideal spaces for relaxation and socializing. The villa boasts a large outdoor swimming pool, where one can enjoy the sun during the day or relax in the evening under the stars. In addition, a sunken chill-out space complements the ambience, creating the perfect place to unwind in a sophisticated setting, whether for family gatherings or entertaining friends. The interior of the villa is equally impressive. A spacious open concept living room extends into a modern kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and designed to meet the needs of both everyday living and special events. This space flows naturally into the dining and entertaining areas, promoting a luxurious lifestyle that is perfectly suited to both intimate gatherings and large celebrations. The design and layout of the spaces ensure that every area has natural light and a constant visual connection to the outdoors. The villa has five luxurious bedrooms, each designed with the utmost in comfort and style in mind. The master suite, in particular, is a true gem: a private retreat offering unparalleled views of the golf course and an ambience of total serenity. With expansive windows, this suite becomes a place where nature and design intertwine, allowing the outdoor landscape to be a constant part of the living experience at the property. The other bedrooms, equally designed with detail and luxury, also enjoy views of the golf course, ensuring that all inhabitants of the villa experience an ambience of tranquility and beauty. Beyond the common and private areas, this villa also offers a host of additional amenities and features that elevate the living experience to an exceptional level. From state-of-the-art technology in lighting and air conditioning systems to high quality materials in every detail, the property has been designed to offer maximum comfort, functionality and style. With a location that allows quick access to the best Nueva Andalucía and Marbella has to offer, this villa offers not just a luxury residence, but an exclusive lifestyle. Overall, this property represents the best of contemporary living in a luxurious setting, combining modern design, panoramic views and a constant connection to the outdoors. Every space has been designed to maximize comfort and enjoyment, and the architectural and decorative details highlight the commitment to quality and style. Whether as a primary residence or as a holiday retreat, this villa in Las Brisas is a property that redefines the concept of luxurious living in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Educación
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Cobre 37
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$7,39M
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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