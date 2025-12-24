Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 1

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New project
located in Benahavis district, it represents a significant elevation in the
concept, quality and lifestyle hitherto known.
The spacious
ground floor apartments offer private gardens and swimming pools. The open and
bright first floor properties feature generous terraces with stunning views.
The first floor penthouses offer swimming pools, solariums and terraces, while
the top floor penthouses with their swimming pools and solariums are the
epitome of luxury living.
Located in the
stunning hills of Benahavis, it is just a short drive from Marbella and Puerto
Banus, with all the bustling towns they have to offer. There are many golf
courses nearby for golfers.
These stunning,
modern apartments with state-of-the-art materials and finishes are set in the
lush Mediterranean landscape, the best of both worlds.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo