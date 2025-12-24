Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 1

New project located in Benahavis district, it represents a significant elevation in the concept, quality and lifestyle hitherto known. The spacious ground floor apartments offer private gardens and swimming pools. The open and bright first floor properties feature generous terraces with stunning views. The first floor penthouses offer swimming pools, solariums and terraces, while the top floor penthouses with their swimming pools and solariums are the epitome of luxury living. Located in the stunning hills of Benahavis, it is just a short drive from Marbella and Puerto Banus, with all the bustling towns they have to offer. There are many golf courses nearby for golfers. These stunning, modern apartments with state-of-the-art materials and finishes are set in the lush Mediterranean landscape, the best of both worlds.