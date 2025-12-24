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  4. Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 1

Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 1

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,50M
;
15
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ID: 39190
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 817666523
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis
  • Dirección
    Calle Lago de Leman

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New project located in Benahavis district, it represents a significant elevation in the concept, quality and lifestyle hitherto known. The spacious ground floor apartments offer private gardens and swimming pools. The open and bright first floor properties feature generous terraces with stunning views. The first floor penthouses offer swimming pools, solariums and terraces, while the top floor penthouses with their swimming pools and solariums are the epitome of luxury living. Located in the stunning hills of Benahavis, it is just a short drive from Marbella and Puerto Banus, with all the bustling towns they have to offer. There are many golf courses nearby for golfers. These stunning, modern apartments with state-of-the-art materials and finishes are set in the lush Mediterranean landscape, the best of both worlds.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 1
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,50M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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