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Barrio residencial Cerquilla 39 B

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$4,44M
;
13
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ID: 39171
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 839721576
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Osa Menor

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This exceptional plot enjoys a privileged location in the heart of La Cerquilla, an exclusive residential enclave. It includes a project designed by Diego Tobal, with optional interiors by the renowned Pedro Peña. A distinguished plot located in the heart of La Cerquilla, offering stunning mountain and sea views. The project, one of three designed by Diego Tobal, stands out as the most impressive and elevated within the collection. This project seamlessly blends the natural surroundings with premium materials and refined design. The choice of including interiors by Pedro Peña further enhances the experience of luxury and comfort. The privileged location makes it a unique opportunity. Situated in La Cerquilla, one of Marbella's most sought-after residential areas, the plot offers privacy and exclusivity within the prestigious Golf Valley. This address combines seclusion with convenience, providing easy access to major golf courses, shopping centres and international schools. Its location in Nueva Andalucía ensures proximity to Marbella's iconic Golden Mile, vibrant Puerto Banús and the charming town centre.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Cerquilla 39 B
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$4,44M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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