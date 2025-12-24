  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Mijas
  4. Barrio residencial Green Valley II

Barrio residencial Green Valley II

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,02M
;
16
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39537
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1521113860
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Bulevar Marie Curie C del Aguila

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Where architecture, light, and the landscape come together to create a home. A new and exclusive residential development located in the prestigious Cerrado del Águila neighborhood in Mijas Costa. A strategic location where the tranquility of nature, proximity to golf courses, and immediate access to the Costa del Sol coexist in perfect harmony. The project consists of 63 semi-detached and townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, all designed on a single level to offer a more comfortable, functional, and connected living experience. Each home has been designed with contemporary architecture that prioritizes spaciousness, natural light, and the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. Large private gardens, spectacular sun decks, private pools, and spacious terraces transform each home into a true Mediterranean retreat. This project represents a new way of living: more space, more privacy, and a higher quality of life in an established residential setting surrounded by nature and green spaces. Its prime location allows you to enjoy: • A golf course adjacent to the development. • Quick access to the A-7 highway. • Proximity to Fuengirola, Marbella, and La Cala de Mijas. • Direct access to Malaga International Airport. • A natural setting with walking trails and extensive green spaces. The common areas have been designed with well-being and daily enjoyment in mind, featuring landscaped gardens, walking paths, and spaces created for relaxation and for living in tune with the rhythm of the Costa del Sol. Whether as a primary residence, a second home, or an investment, it combines location, design, and exclusivity in one of the fastest-growing markets on the Costa del Sol. More than just a home—it’s a lifestyle.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Finca de Jasmine - Sky Villas
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,73M
Barrio residencial Adagio
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$559,724
Barrio residencial The Kove Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$466,436
Barrio residencial Vilas 12 Golden Mile - Villa 9
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$8,99M
Complejo residencial Allonbay Urban
Villajoyosa, Španjolska
de
$292,421
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Green Valley II
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,02M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Barrio residencial Skye Casares Golf
Casares, Španjolska
de
$556,311
Exceptional location between the coveted towns of Casares and Estepona, two of the most sought-after enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Consisting of ten blocks and located in the established and peaceful area of Casares Golf, this elevated and noise-free site is next to the prestigious Finca C…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Lomas Unique
Barrio residencial Lomas Unique
Barrio residencial Lomas Unique
Barrio residencial Lomas Unique
Barrio residencial Lomas Unique
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Lomas Unique
Barrio residencial Lomas Unique
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$567,687
An exclusive living concept that combines luxury with functionality. This real estate project is comprised of three distinctive elements: the Garden Villas, Apartments and the Sky Solarium Penthouses. Each of these offers a unique living experience but share a number of first-class amenitie…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Barrio residencial Helvet Green
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$381,113
Año de construcción 2029
Descubre Helvet Green, una promoción exclusiva de 103 viviendas en el corazón de la Urbanización Mijas Golf, diseñada para quienes buscan luminosidad, amplitud y confort en un entorno natural único y privilegiado, donde puedes disfrutar de sus 2 campos de golf de 18 hoyos, Los Olivos y Los L…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones